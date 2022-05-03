Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 7-8, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 7-8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 7, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 1290 BLOSSOM DRIVE, LLC et al 1290 BLOSSOM DRIVE, LLC 1290 BLOSSOM DRIVE, LLC, 1290 BLOSSOM DRIVE, LLC 1290 BLOSSOM DRIVE, LLC 1290 Favor: US INCOME PARTNERS LLC Attorney: SCHULMAN BHATTACHARYA LLC Amount: $782,080.26 1506 RIVERDALE LLC et al 1506 RIVERDALE LLC 1506 RIVERDALE LLC, 1506 RIVERDALE LLC ...

