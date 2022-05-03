Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 7-8, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 7-8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 7, 2022 LIEN RELEASE HILL, DAVID Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT HOUSTON, CHENITA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT INN ON BROADWAY LLC Favor: USA/IRS JAMES, EMMANUEL Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT KETCHAM, WALTER Favor: USA/IRS KRUSE, TIMOTHY R JR Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT NELSON, LYNN U Favor: USA/IRS NELSON, LYNN U Favor: USA/IRS PAASEWE-CAMERON, WOSA V Favor: USA/IRS PANICCIA, ...

