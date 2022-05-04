Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Wilson

May 4, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Conforming sentence imposed to plea agreement People v. Wilson KA 20-00791 Appealed from Yates County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of reckless endangerment arguing that his sentence is unduly harsh and severe and that his guilty plea was not knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily entered as the court ...

