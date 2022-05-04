Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department split on police frisk

Fourth Department split on police frisk

Whalen dissents in 4-1 vote to affirm

By: Bennett Loudon May 4, 2022 0

In a split decision a state appeals court has affirmed a gun conviction in Syracuse. Defendant Isaiah Ginty pleaded guilty in October 2019 in Onondaga County Court before Judge Matthew J. Doran to second- and third-degree degree criminal possession of a weapon. In a decision released Friday, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, voted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo