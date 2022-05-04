Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / MCBA celebrates Law Day

MCBA celebrates Law Day

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2022 0

Hon. Elizabeth Wolford accepts the Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award from MCBA President Bradley Kammholz. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

More than 100 people attended the Monroe County Bar Association’s Law Week Celebration on Tuesday at Woodliff Hotel & Spa. The theme of this year’s Law Day was “Toward a more perfect union: The Constitution in times of change.”

As part of the event, MCBA presented the Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award to Hon. Elizabeth A. Wolford; the Raymond J. Pauley Award to Julia A. Garver; and the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award to Timothy P. Donaher.

Also, JustCause recognized six William E. McKnight Award Winners at the event: Katherine Baynes, Lindsey Bober, Diane Cecero, Shani Curry, Scott Forsyth, and Eliot Katz.

Julia A. Garver accepts the Raymond J. Pauley Award from MCBA President Bradley Kammholz. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

 

Timothy P. Donaher accepts the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award from MCBA President Bradley Kammholz. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

 

Diane Cecero accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

 

Katherine Baynes accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

 

Lindsey Bober accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

 

Shani Curry accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

 

Scott Forsyth accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo