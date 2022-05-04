MCBA celebrates Law Day

More than 100 people attended the Monroe County Bar Association’s Law Week Celebration on Tuesday at Woodliff Hotel & Spa. The theme of this year’s Law Day was “Toward a more perfect union: The Constitution in times of change.”

As part of the event, MCBA presented the Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award to Hon. Elizabeth A. Wolford; the Raymond J. Pauley Award to Julia A. Garver; and the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award to Timothy P. Donaher.

Also, JustCause recognized six William E. McKnight Award Winners at the event: Katherine Baynes, Lindsey Bober, Diane Cecero, Shani Curry, Scott Forsyth, and Eliot Katz.