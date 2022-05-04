MCBA celebrates Law Day

Hon. Elizabeth Wolford accepts the Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award from MCBA President Bradley Kammholz. (Liz Novak/MCBA)
More than 100 people attended the Monroe County Bar Association’s Law Week Celebration on Tuesday at Woodliff Hotel & Spa. The theme of this year’s Law Day was “Toward a more perfect union: The Constitution in times of change.”
As part of the event, MCBA presented the Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award to Hon. Elizabeth A. Wolford; the Raymond J. Pauley Award to Julia A. Garver; and the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award to Timothy P. Donaher.
Also, JustCause recognized six William E. McKnight Award Winners at the event: Katherine Baynes, Lindsey Bober, Diane Cecero, Shani Curry, Scott Forsyth, and Eliot Katz.
Julia A. Garver accepts the Raymond J. Pauley Award from MCBA President Bradley Kammholz. (Liz Novak/MCBA)
Timothy P. Donaher accepts the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award from MCBA President Bradley Kammholz. (Liz Novak/MCBA)
Diane Cecero accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)
Katherine Baynes accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)
Lindsey Bober accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)
Shani Curry accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)
Scott Forsyth accepts the William E. McKnight Award from JustCause Executive Director Tina Monshipour Foster. (Liz Novak/MCBA)