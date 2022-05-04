Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 27, 2022             67  14450 HUTCHISON, MARIAN LAND to HUTCHISON-DUVAL, CHRISTINE Property Address: 745 WHITNEY ROAD WEST, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12654 Page: 0486 Tax Account: 152.80-2-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 HUTCHISON, MARIAN LAND to HUTCHISON-DUVAL, CHRISTINE Property Address: 150 COBBS LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12654 Page: 0489 Tax Account: ...

