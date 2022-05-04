Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 8, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 8, 2022 CORPORATION NAME FILED SALVATION STATION FULL GOSPEL CHURCH 60 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT NY 14420 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE KEO AUTOSHINE 215 SANFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 MONROE CHANTHAVONG, PHOUKEE 39 MAZDA TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED 419 MINUTE LOUNGE 1356 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DUFOUR, STEPHEN CHARLES 67 GREEN ...

