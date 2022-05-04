Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 27, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 27, 2022          115 NOT PROVIDED FERNWOOD 1ST INC & FERNWOOD 1ST INC Property Address: 32-34 DANA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO OLGA Z WHALEN IRA 200520724 Amount: $110,000.00 MCGRAIN, HEATHER A & PATRICK N AND LINDA LEE M MCGRAIN IRREVOCABLE TRUST Property Address: 56 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo