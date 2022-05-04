Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 8, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 8, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALBADRI, MAYSAM Appoints: ALBADRI, MOHAMMED J BANK OF NEW YORK Appoints: BANK OF AMERICA, NA DENNING, STEPHEN M JR Appoints: TADDEO, JOSEPH A DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC MCFARLAND, ANNETTE Appoints: KELLY, TYRONE C JR STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY Appoints: KEYBANK  

