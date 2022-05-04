Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Discovery: Federal Republic of Nigeria v. VR Advisory Servs. Ltd.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Discovery Foreign tribunal – Criminal matter – Treaty Federal Republic of Nigeria v. VR Advisory Servs. Ltd. 20-3909-cv Judges Lynch, Carney, and Sullivan Background: The appellants appealed from an order vacating an earlier grant of Nigeria’s application for discovery from the respondents. The court determined that the use of 28 USC §1782 ...

