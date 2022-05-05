Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 11-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 11, 2022 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED CHRIST SAFEHAVEN OUTREACH INC 37 SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET LOWER LEVEL, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - BUTLER, DANIEL J & COUSER, AUDREY 1209 LONG POND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - & 145 TROOP ST, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE SAPOL CLOTHING 60 CRITTENDEN ...

