Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 8-11-12, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 8-11-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 8, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT BROWN, DURELL Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC GOETZ, KIMBERLY Favor: STILLMEADOW PROPERTIES LLC HAWKINS, RENE Favor: AFFINITY ORCHARD PLACE LP NAPORA, OREST JR Favor: ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC REESE, CINDY J Favor: ADVANTAGE ASSETS II INC SUMMERMATTER, ADAM Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT DAYMON, MONIQUE Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC HARRIS, LATIEF Favor: HIDDEN CREEK ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo