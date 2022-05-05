Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 11-12, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 11-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 11, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN 331 MONROE AVENUE LLC Favor: WEST GENERAL CONTRACTORS LLC Amount: $49,894.21 327-341 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Liens Filed Recorded April 12, 2022 LIEN RELEASE NORTHEAST QUADRANT ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT INC Favor: MECH TECH HVAC INC 1030 JACKSON ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 MECHANICS LIEN WEST GENERAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: 331 MONROE AVENUE LLC Amount: $49,894.21 327-341 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo