Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 11-12, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 11-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 11, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEMARCO, RITA Appoints: Bigelow, Danae FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC Appoints: CELINK FREEMAN, NAOMI R Appoints: FREEMAN, AMY MARIE HEAD, JUSTIN Appoints: COSTANZA, SAMUEL J MUSCIANESE, JOSEPHINE Appoints: GILMAN, R THOMPSON NOWACK, MARY M Appoints: NOWACK, DANIEL A SCHILIRO, NUNZIO Appoints: MASON, ROSEMARY SHEEHAN, KATHRYNE V Appoints: SHEEHAN, JOHN C US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo