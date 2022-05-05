Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial ordered in burglary case

New trial ordered in burglary case

Jury instructions were inaccurate

By: Bennett Loudon May 5, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a burglary conviction and ordered a new trial. Defendant Josiah D. Gardner, 33, was convicted in Allegany County Court before Judge Thomas P. Brown in March 2018 of second-degree burglary. He was sentenced to up to seven years in state prison. In a decision released April 29, the Appellate Division of state ...

