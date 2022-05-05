Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Suppression of firearm: United States v. Patterson

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Suppression of firearm Probable cause – Safety precautions United States v. Patterson 19-4332 Judges Raggi, Lynch, and Park Background: The defendant was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The government appealed from an order that suppressed the charged firearm because it was seized in circumstances to an arrest ...

