Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 2, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 2, 2022            64  NOT PROVIDED AUDROSE M BANKS TRUST et ano to STOTTS, BRIAN D Property Address: Liber: 12656 Page: 0662 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $100,000.00 BLAIR, JONATHAN H to ENGSTROM, JULIA E Property Address: Liber: 12657 Page: 0241 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $180,000.00 BOHRER, CRAIG N et ano to ...

