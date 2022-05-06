Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 13, 2022 LIEN RELEASE BELLAQUA LLC Favor: CAMPBELL, TERRENCE J 20 WEST BELLAQUA ESTATES DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 JOHNSTON, NORMA Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 7 ALDEN ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 JOHNSTON, NORMA Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 7 ALDEN ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 JOHNSTON, NORMA Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 7 ALDEN ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 JOHNSTON, NORMA Favor: GREECE TOWN ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo