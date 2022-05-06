Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 2, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 2, 2022        128 NOT PROVIDED BONANNO, BRITTANY & BONANNO, SAMANTHA Property Address: 901 SALT ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $53,000.00 BOPP, MARY JO Property Address: 82 BUFFARD DRIVE, , NY 14610, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FRISBIE, SUZANNE Amount: $200,000.00 BREWSTER, MARTIN W & BREWSTER, NANCY L Property Address: 697 DEWITT ROAD, ...

