Fourth Department – Child abuse: Matter of Ariana F.F.

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child abuse Failure to testify – Negative inference Matter of Ariana F.F. CAF 20-00712 Appealed from Family Court, Livingston County Background: The respondent parents appealed from a determination that they severely abused one child and derivatively abused another. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the abuse allegations came to ...

