Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Marijuana possession: People v. Hall

Fourth Department – Marijuana possession: People v. Hall

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Marijuana possession Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act – Suppression People v. Hall KA 18-01623 Appealed from Yates County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of marijuana and conspiracy. His conviction stems from his possession of 25 ounces of marijuana that was recovered after the police stopped ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo