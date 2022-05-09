Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 14, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 14, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LAVISH BUNDLES 79 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE ELZEY, JESSICA DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE AJS AIRBNB SOLUTIONS 201 ARBORWOOD CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - STINES, AUDREY 201 ARBORWOOD CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - GIDDY UP TRANSPORTATION 1024-1100 JEFFERSON ROAD SUITE 12, ROCHESTER NY ...

