Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 14, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALLAH, KNOWLEDGE I 23 EMERALD HILL CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: BOND SCHOENECK &KING PLLC Attorney: EDWRD P HOURIHAN JR ESQ Amount: $4,234.00 BAEZ, MAGGIE 130 METROPOLITAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ Amount: $6,741.26 BERNACET, CRYSTAL et ano 1144 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CREDIT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo