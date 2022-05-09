Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 14, 2022 LIEN RELEASE LEBLANC, LAWRENCE F Favor: HMS INC MECHANICS LIEN CORNING INC Favor: WNY TILE STONE CORP Amount: $20,910.00 60 OCONNOR ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo