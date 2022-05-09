Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 14, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CENTANNI, SILVIA Appoints: CENTANNI, ROSANNA MCCRACKEN, CLAYTON H III Appoints: BRUGNONI, MARY ANNE MCCRACKEN, IAN W Appoints: BRUGNONI, MARY ANNE MCCRACKEN, JANE B Appoints: BRUGNONI, MARY ANNE SCHUTT, RONALD FOSTER Appoints: SCHUTT, PAUL F US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC WRONA, NANCY Appoints: WEGMAN, PETER  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo