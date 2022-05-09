Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Split court affirms rape conviction

Split court affirms rape conviction

By: Bennett Loudon May 9, 2022 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has affirmed a rape conviction. Defendant Curtis Hartsfield, 52, was convicted in state Supreme Court in Monroe County before Justice Judith A. Sinclair in February 2017 of first-degree rape, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and operation while registration is ...

