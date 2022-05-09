Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Upcoming Foreclosures as of May 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 7 Burbank St Rochester 14621 05/09/2022 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP $3,370.95 309 Ravenwood Ave Rochester 14619 05/09/2022 10:30 AM McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC ...

