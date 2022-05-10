Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Houses in Rochester sell more quickly than nearly anywhere in U.S.

Houses in Rochester sell more quickly than nearly anywhere in U.S.

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 10, 2022 0

Rapid home sales have become the norm in this prolonged period of low inventory and high buyer demand.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo