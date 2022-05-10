Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded May 3, 2022             71 NOT PROVIDED BIDWELL, NATHAN et al to HILL, JULIE J et ano Property Address: PART OF 1574 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12657 Page: 0580 Tax Account: 128.02-1-33 Full Sale Price: $21,644.00 14450 BECUE, MALVINA et al to OSMANCEVIC, AJSA et al Property Address: KREAG ROAD, ...

