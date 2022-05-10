Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 18-19, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 18, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE DIVINE DESTINY GROUP FAMILY DAYCARE 34 BLAKESLEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BROWN, SEBONYA JASMIN 34 BLAKESLEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BE KIND CREATIONS 31 ALEXANDER STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14620 KELSEY, CATHERINE ELIZABETH 31 ALEXANDER STREET ...

