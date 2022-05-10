Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 18-19, 2022

May 10, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 18, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROWN, MAHALIA 125 ASHWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $8,332.81 CANDELARIA, NICOLE 2016 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $4,139.52 CLIFTON, GWENDOLYN J 160 ARCHER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

