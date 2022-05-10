Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 3, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 3, 2022              165 NOT PROVIDED AIMOLA, ADRIANO Property Address: 129 PINEBROOK DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $144,000.00 DOODNAUGHTSINGH, KEMESHA R Property Address: 88 MAGEE AVENUE, , NY 14613, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $101,600.00 PEARSON, BENSON & PEARSON, HAYLEY Property Address: 123 ...

