Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 18-19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 18, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY COBURN, ELIZABETH A Appoints: SALMON, ROBERT E SANTOS, LUIS EMILIO Appoints: VERSHAY, MARY ANNE SANTOS, LYDIA ANGELICA Appoints: SANTOS, LUIS EMILIO US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded April 19, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERICAN MORTGAGE ...

