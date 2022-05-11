Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Town Law: Hunters for Deer Inc., et al. v. Town of Smithtown

Court of Appeals – Town Law: Hunters for Deer Inc., et al. v. Town of Smithtown

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Town Law Regulation of bow use Hunters for Deer Inc., et al. v. Town of Smithtown No. 1 Memorandum Background: At issue is whether Town Law 130 (27) authorized the defendant to regulate the discharge of “bows” pursuant to its authority to regulate the discharge of “firearms” under that statute. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo