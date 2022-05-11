Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 4, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 4, 2022            64  NOT PROVIDED PATSKIN, BARBARA to PATSKIN, WILLIAM Property Address: 54 CURTICE PARK, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12658 Page: 0150 Tax Account: 080.10-2-48 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 JUZWICK, DANIEL et ano to HUSUNG, GREGORY W Property Address: 206 DONIELLE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12658 Page: 0335 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo