Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 19-21, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 19-21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 19, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT HURYSZ, AARON Favor: CITIBANK NA Amount: LABA, LESIA et ano Favor: CIT BANK NA Amount: Lotzow, Dylan Kenneth et ano Favor: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: RAMOS, RICHARD Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ADAMS, DAVID 763 WESTCHESTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $900.00 ALLEN, TAMMY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo