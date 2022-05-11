Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 21, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN JJB MECHANICAL LLC Favor: EAST/ALEXANDER HOLDINGS LLC Amount: $11,091.95 333-351 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY  

