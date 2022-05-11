Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 4, 2022

May 11, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 4, 2022         109 NOT PROVIDED HUSUNG, GREGORY W Property Address: 206 DONIELLE CIRCLE, CLARKSON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $186,300.00 HUSUNG, GREGORY W Property Address: 206 DONIELLE CIRCLE, CLARKSON NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $9,500.00 PRODIGY WESTERN VENTURES LLC Property Address: 444 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, PITTSFORD NY Lender: FIVE STAR ...

