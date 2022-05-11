Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 21, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BETSINGER, DAWN E Appoints: LANDON, BARBARA J BUCKNER, LAVERNE Y Appoints: BUCKNER, JAMES L III BUGGS, LEVI Appoints: JENKINS, RUTH E MMG REO II LLC Appoints: MIDWEST SERVICING 4 LLC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP  

