Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Resentencing ordered in sexual abuse case

Resentencing ordered in sexual abuse case

Judge improperly considered federal conviction

By: Bennett Loudon May 11, 2022 0

A state appeals court has ordered a defendant to be resentenced because the judge improperly used a previous conviction to determine the penalty. Defendant Baltazar Lopez pleaded guilty in June 2017 before state Supreme Court Justice Alex R. Renzi, J. to first-degree sexual abuse. In a decision released April 29, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo