Home / News / Jill Paperno moving to Empire Justice Center

Jill Paperno moving to Empire Justice Center

By: Bennett Loudon May 12, 2022 0

Attorney Jill Paperno has joined the Empire Justice Center as Civil Rights Practice Senior Litigator. Previously, Paperno spent 35 years at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, most recently as acting Monroe County Public Defender. “I am thrilled to be joining Empire Justice Center,” Paperno said in a news release. “I am looking forward to working with the ...

