Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 5, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded May 5, 2022         60  NOT PROVIDED ROC 1 PROPERTIES LC to BRINTINA HOLDINGS LC Property Address: 130 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12658 Page: 0564 Tax Account: 120.60-1-64.001 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BLKHRTD LLC et ano to JOVCEVSKI, JOHNNY et al Property Address: 275/95 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12659 Page: ...

