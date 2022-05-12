Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 22-23-25-26, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 22-23-25-26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 22, 2022 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT NELSON, TIMOTHY Favor: NELSON, HOLLY R Amount: $18,790.41 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AMES, JESSICA et ano 162 BOCK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ELM 40 LLC Attorney: VAHEY LAW OFFICES PLLC Amount: $14,957.14 BROWN, ROSEMARIE et ano 2260 LAKE AVENUE APT 1309, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ...

