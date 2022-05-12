Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 26, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
May 12, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 26, 2022 LIEN RELEASE GORTATOWSKY, RICHARD Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 61 VERSTREET DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 ROBINSON, GLENN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 72 ARBORWAY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 LIEN SATISFIED MESSMER, JOANN Favor: DEVONSHIRE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC RINEBOLD, ALAN Favor: DEVONSHIRE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC

