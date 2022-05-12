Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 5, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 5, 2022        106 NOT PROVIDED ABUD FUND LLC & ABUD FUND LLC Property Address: 17 EIGHTH STREET, NY Lender: S & T BANK Amount: $594,400.00 OPEN DOOR MISSION INC Property Address: 230 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF NY Amount: $228,552.00 TOWNSEND, EBONY Property Address: 115 MITCHELL STREET, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo