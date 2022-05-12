Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 22-25-26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 22, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHARCHALIS, ELZBIETA K Appoints: MATKOWSKY, STEPHEN R CHILSON, DONNA Appoints: WHITE, JAMES D EDWARDS, TYRIK Appoints: WARFIELD, DIONNA GERTIN, DAVID R Appoints: GERTIN, CRAIG S MCKIBBEN, CAROL J Appoints: KUROWSKI, NATASHA MULCAHY, COLLEEN E Appoints: METZLER, CATHERINE MULCAHY, ROBERT G Appoints: METZLER, CATHERINE P SCOTT, RONALD R Appoints: SCOTT, PAMELA J WILLARD, CHARLES V Appoints: WILLARD, CHARLES ...

