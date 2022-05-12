Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New Jersey real estate investor spends another $54 million in Rochester

By: Patty Remmell Kevin Oklobzija May 12, 2022 0

A New Jersey real estate investment and management firm has expanded its presence in the Rochester area with recent multi-family property purchases totaling $54 million. Lakewood, N.J., business entities managed by Yitzchak Scheinerman bought Clearview Farms Apartments & Townhouses in the town of Wheatland and an adjacent property for $49 million, and HH Warner Lofts at ...

