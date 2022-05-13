Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Is it a constitutional violation to mute defendants during video sentencing?

Is it a constitutional violation to mute defendants during video sentencing?

By: Nicole Black May 13, 2022 0

The past few years have drastically impacted the way that the world operates. The shift to remote work was a sudden and drastic change, but whether it will be a permanent one remains to be seen. The overnight transition to virtual interactions was particularly impactful on our court system. Because a complete standstill was not ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo