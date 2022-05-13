Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 6, 2022         56  NOT PROVIDED GREG STAHL PROPERTIES LLC to WHAG PROPERTIES VI LLC Property Address: 3820 WEST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12659 Page: 0310 Tax Account: 161.15-1-16 Full Sale Price: $1,400,000.00 14445 BAKER, LINDSAY S et ano to CHANCIA, ROBERT O et ano Property Address: 311 WEST FILBERT STREET, EAST ...

