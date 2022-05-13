Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 26-27, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 26-27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 26, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AMERICAN PRIDE INDUSTRIES, LLC et al 1717 N NICHOLAS ROAD, NIXA MO 65714 Favor: GREEN GRASS CAPITAL et ano Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ Amount: $10,105.00 BECOATS, NYIKA J 152 BRYAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $7,919.34 BERMAN, KEITH MORGAN et al 1623 ...

